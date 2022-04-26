STM baseball team knocks off Lead-Deadwood

The Duluth Marshall baseball team hosted Cloquet, while Hermantown took on Proctor Tuesday afternoon. After a loss last week, the Hilltoppers were looking for their first win against Cloquet. In the second inning Deegan Hoffbauer riped one to short stop, to bring Ethen Carlson home, that opened up the scoring...
WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater baseball team will head into its biggest day of the regular season—so far—with an eight-game winning streak.
The nationally 10th- ranked Warhawks left no doubt in a four-game weekend sweep of Finlandia (Michigan) in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Coach John Vodenlich’s team won by scores of 13-1 and 14-4 on Sunday after beating Finlandia 15-11 and 11-4 on Saturday.
Mankato West senior pitcher Tanner Shumski nearly threw a perfect game today in a 10-0 win over Faribault at Bell Field. Falcons senior Hunter Nelson hustled out an infield single in the bottom of the 7th inning to break up the dream accomplishment. Shumski was very efficient throwing 74 pitches,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Payton Brown hit two home runs leading Rockridge to a 17-2 win over Monmouth-Roseville. Brown’s led off the game with a home run and then hit a grand slam later in the inning. The grand slam was her 12th home run of the season breaking the all time Rockridge record for homeruns in a season set by Liz Watkins in 2007.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Women – Team Rankings – 20 Events Scored1. Dakota Valley (159)2. Canton (110)3. Vermillion (109)4. Elk Point-Jefferson (104)5. Brandon Valley (62)6. Lennox (48)7. South Sioux City (23) Men – Team Rankings – 20 Events Scored1. Lennox (147)2. Brandon Valley (114)3. Elk Point-Jefferson (106)4. Dakota Valley (99)5. Vermillion (76)6. Canton […]
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha scored three goals in the third period to seal the win over Fargo in the first game of their best-of-three series in the first round of playoffs. The Lancers host the Force again Tuesday night at 7:05pm for Game 2.
CHADRON, Neb. -- April 24, 2022 -- Due to unplayable field conditions, the Sunday softball doubleheader between Chadron State College and Colorado School of Mines at CSC Softball Field has been postponed until Monday. The teams will attempt to play a tripleheader beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. The three...
The Hermantown Hawks and Duluth Denfeld softball teams faced off on Tuesday. It was 2-0 in the third inning for the Hawks till a hit from Ella Saboe would send home Natile Vitek. The Hawks would end the game in 5 innings winning 10-0.
DULUTH, Minn. – A 8-0 win in five innings in game one and a walk-off 7-6 win in eight innings in game two gave the Minnesota Duluth softball team the doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon on senior day. The Bulldogs scored all eight runs of the...
Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron combined to pitch a four-inning perfect game in the Chippewa Falls softball team’s 15-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. Aldrich and McEathron pitched two innings each. They had identical lines: Both struck out three batters and retired all six...
The Mankato East Cougars and Northfield Raiders played their fastpitch softball game at the Dundas Dome Monday. The Cougars came out on top 11-5. Raiders pitcher, junior Courtney Graff went 4 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, 5 RBI. She had home runs in back to back plate appearances in the third and fifth innings.
CRETE — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won seven events at the annual Jim Dutcher Memorial Thursday through Saturday in Crete. Leading the way was Kearney senior Anna Squiers who won the discus with a season-best toss of 156 feet, 9 inches. The throw moved her into the top 12 and is just off her career-best throw (157-4).
(ABC 6 News) - Who says spring sports season is all about outdoor sports?. Monday afternoon an adaptive bowling meet was held at Uncle Mony's restaurant featuring athletes from Kasson-Mantorville, Hayfield, and Blooming Prairie. Officials say they are not competing against each other but more so against themselves. One of...
