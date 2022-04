Hi guys, I was off on vacation last week, and you might have caught me saying where I was going a couple of times. My friend and I went to Disney World!. Well, I gotta tell ya, it was a great trip. My friend Larry and I went down there for a spell to have a bit of fun. Honestly I think he just wanted me to get out and have a little fun post D - Word. And it was super nice of him to offer, and heck, who doesn't want to go to Disney World?!

