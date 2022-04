Local leaders and Bronx organizations joined forces to provide families in need with a community baby shower on Thursday. Free strollers, diapers and electronics were just some of the items expecting mothers and fathers were given by the NYPD at the second annual shower. The event was held at the YMCA near 229th Street. Organizations including the FDNY, BronxCare, the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation partnered with the NYPD's Bronx Outreach Division to make the event possible.

BRONX, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO