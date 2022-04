A six run comeback in game one fueled the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) baseball team to what would be a doubleheader sweep over Northland College on Tuesday. Anthony Boyle would hit a three run homer for the Lumberjacks in game one to lift Northland to a 6-0 lead in the first. In the sixth inning UWS, trailing 8-1, would score five runs to come within two. The Yellowjackets would tie it 8-8 in the 9th with an RBI from Bryce Flanagan, then in extra innings a throwing error allowed Payton Steiner to score clinching the 9-8 victory in the 11th inning.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO