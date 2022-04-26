New turkey tools available this spring

We revealed the seven Best Days of the Turkey Strut a few weeks ago, and now Day No. 3 is upon us and focuses on late-morning/afternoon hunting, so there’s still plenty of time to pull your stuff together, make an excuse, and get out there. Turkey seasons are in full swing across much of the country, and, as in many areas, bird numbers are down in Arkansas, home of this week’s expert. Population density can have a big effect on the behavior of birds during the spring breeding season and, of course, how hunters should adjust tactics to score. When turkey numbers are low, it’s typically due to a poor hatch in the previous spring (if not multiple springs) so, in addition to fewer birds to hunt, the existing birds are older toms who may not be as eager to run to a yelp as a two-year-old or a jake. Obviously this can pose some difficulties, but there are still plenty of ways to score, and nobody knows that better than today’s expert.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO