Pike seeing slight rise in COVID-19 cases; transmission risk remains low

PITTSFIELD — Pike County health officials said they are starting to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 22 infections and one related death reported so far this month.

Transmission rates remain low in the county, but residents are being urged to be alert for potential symptoms of coronavirus.

Seven cases were recorded last week, Pike County Health Department said Monday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases in the county since March 2020 to 5,034. A probable case is one in which a direct household contact of a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case is showing the same symptoms.

There have been 87 COVID-19-related deaths in Pike County since the pandemic began.

Health department representatives recommend people stay current on their coronavirus vaccines and boosters, maintain ventilation through indoor spaces when possible, and be tested if exposed to the virus or if showing symptoms.

It is recommended that those who test positive stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in the house until at least five days after being fever-free without the use of medication and wear a mask around others for an additional five days.

The health department is offering a vaccination clinic from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at its offices at 606 W. Adams St. and free COVID-19 testing from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Numbers statewide have been rising slightly, and last week there were 19,551 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths recorded in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Transmission risk remains low in most of the state; four counties now are rated as "medium" risk by the Centers for Disease Control: DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Piatt. At the medium-risk level, the CDC recommends that the elderly and those who have other health risks wear masks indoors.

Through last week, there have been 3,114,036 cases and 33,568 related deaths since March 2020 in Illinois.