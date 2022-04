Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has decided to continue his college career elsewhere. The senior has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, per 247Sports. Hooker will be a graduate transfer with two years left to play at his next destination. He will be immediately eligible for the 2022 season. The defensive back’s decision comes less than two weeks after Ohio State tied a bow around the spring practice schedule.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO