Central Iowa United girls shut out Des Moines North

Lilie Vansice

STATE CENTER — Tori Bienfang scored a pair of first-half goals, Grace Tollefson scored both of her goals in the second half and Central Iowa United’s girls soccer team shut out Des Moines North 6-0 on Monday.

CIU led the Polar Bears 3-0 at halftime. It took 25 shots and had 17 shots on goal in the win.

“We started slow in the first half,” CIU girls soccer coach Sadie Jones said. “We seemed to not be working as a team and communicating. We then moved some people around and seemed to be communicate better and get more shots off.”

Lilie Vansice, a senior from Baxter, added one goal and one assist and Izabell Voelker scored the other goal. Tollefson’s second goal came on a penalty kick.

Keepers Gabby Elrikson and Cassidy Smith played equal time in goal. Neither player had a save.

Des Moines North dropped to 1-7 on the season.

“I am proud of the win, but we have lots to work on as we continue the season,” Jones said.

CIU’s JV also defeated North 1-0. The goal was scored by Ava Shibe.

Des Moines Christian 4, Central Iowa United 0

STATE CENTER — Central Iowa United was limited to three shots and one shot on goal during its 4-0 loss to Class 1A No. 2 Des Moines Christian on Thursday.

DMC scored twice in each half and improved to 6-1 on the season. Jenna Roberts led the Lions with two goals and Gianna Bennett dished out two assists.

“For the game we were playing very defensive minded, which helped us shut down their offense,” Jones said. “We are needing to do the little things right, such as first touch staying close, better decision making and communication.”

The Lions took 42 shots and had 18 shots on goal. CIU goalie Smith recorded 13 saves.

BOYS

Des Moines Christian 8, Central Iowa United 0

URBANDALE — Class 1A No. 9 Des Moines Christian scored four times in each half and dropped CIU to 0-4 on the season following an 8-0 home win on Thursday.

CIU (0-4) was limited to just one shot. Des Moines Christian (5-2) got three goals from Grant Dunn, two goals from Aaron Alferink and one goal and two assists from Maxximus Miller.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, Central Iowa United 0

STATE CENTER — Tyler Nolder scored four goals and delivered four assists and Isaac Clark scored one goal and had three assists during the Rebels’ 10-0 road win on Tuesday.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-1) took 26 shots and had 21 shots on goal.

Central Iowa United took 10 shots in the loss.