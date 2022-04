ANAHEIM -- The Guardians haven’t gone through a skid like this since the beginning of July last season. Tuesday night's 4-1 defeat to the Angels at Angel Stadium extended Cleveland’s losing streak to five games after the team's attempt to find some consistency with a sweep of the White Sox last week. But a rough series in New York and two rocky showings in Anaheim have the Guardians at their lowest point since a nine-game losing skid nine months ago.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO