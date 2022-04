Newcastle are set to become the first club in Premier League history to stay up after winning none of their first 14 games.While their survival is not yet mathematically assured, their 43 points is more than any relegated team in a 38-game Premier League season and head coach Eddie Howe, who inherited a side on just five points from 11 games and as many adrift of safety, will be gearing up for another top-flight campaign.Here, we take a look at how the former Bournemouth manager and his players dug their way out of deep trouble.Turning the tideNewcastle had to wait...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO