ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan police identify cop who fatally shot black man after traffic stop

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpKDu_0fKD81Eg00

Police on Monday identified the Michigan cop who fatally shot a 26-year-old black man in the back of the head after a traffic stop earlier this month.

Christopher Schurr, who has been a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department for seven years, was confirmed by authorities as the officer who shot dead Patrick Lyoya on April 4.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a Monday statement he released Schurr’s name “in the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion.”

Schurr’s name had been circulating online since his face was seen in videos of the April 4 confrontation with Lyoya.

Lyoya’s family had called for the officer to be publicly identified at a recent memorial service.

The department’s statement comes two weeks after chilling video footage of the killing was made available to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKlaP_0fKD81Eg00
Christopher Schurr, a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department for seven years, was the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3ik0_0fKD81Eg00
Patrick Lyoya’s family had called for the officer to be publicly identified at a recent memorial service.
AP

Schurr had pulled over Lyoya on April 4 after he said the car’s license plate did not match the vehicle.

Video shows Lyoya step out of the car, appearing confused, as the cop demands his license and registration and orders him to step back in the car.

Lyoya starts to walk away as the officer attempts to cuff him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6aae_0fKD81Eg00
Dorcas Lyoya, mother of Patrick Lyoya, is comforted as she grieves the loss of her son while he is laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery on April 22, 2022 in Michigan.
Getty Images

After a short foot chase, Schurr and Lyoya get into a scuffle in a front yard and wrestle over the officer’s taser. While on top of Lyoya, Schurr draws his gun and fires a single shot into the back of Lyoya’s head, who immediately stops moving, video shows.

A forensic pathologist performing an independent autopsy on Lyoya confirmed that he was shot once by a gun that was held to the back of his head.

Schurr has been on administrative leave since the incident as Michigan State Police investigate whether he should be charged. According to MLive, he had been with the department for seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdE69_0fKD81Eg00
The Lyoya family stands together on the steps of the Michigan Capitol to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya on April 21, 2022 in Lansing.
AP

Winstrom added that the department would release more information on the shooting later this week.

The death of Lyoya, a Congolese refugee, sparked protests in Grand Rapids by activists who say it represents the latest example of police violence against young Black men.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WZZM 13

Michigan men go to prison while 2 deaths are investigated

ALPENA, Mich. — A man has been sentenced to two years in prison while authorities continue to investigate the deaths of two women, including one whose remains were dug up in his backyard in the Alpena area. Joshua Wirgau was sentenced last week in a separate case involving a...
ALPENA, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#Ap Patrick Lyoya#Ap Schurr
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Massive police scene shuts down Groesbeck Highway in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A massive police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads in Roseville. UPDATE: 1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say. Aerial video shows some type of crash took place, but there seems to be more going on...
ROSEVILLE, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy