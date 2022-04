So, Elon Musk might actually be buying Twitter. Although the site has already long been controlled by crypto-obsessed Silicon Valley types fixated on the idea that free speech means you don’t have to do any content moderation on the websites you own, there’s something about Elon Musk that’s making people want to use this as an excuse to finally leave the site, though it’s unclear how many will actually pull that trigger. Luckily, there are actually some options if you think you’ll miss microblogging.

