USC Seeded Second, UCLA Fourth For NCAA Women's Water Polo Tournament

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Defending national champion USC was seeded second in the NCAA women's water polo tournament today while UCLA was seeded fourth.

The Trojans and Bruins received two of the three at-large berths in the eight-team tournament, with the third going to fellow Mountain Pacific Sports Federation member California.

USC (18-3) will face Golden Coast Conference Tournament champion Fresno State (19-7) in a first-round game May 6 to begin its quest for the program's first back-to-back championships. The Trojans defeated the Bulldogs, 15-11, Feb. 4.

The Trojans were denied an automatic berth into the tournament when they lost to Stanford, 11-9, Sunday in the final of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament.

The Bruins (22-5) will face UC Irvine (22-6) in another first-round game May 6. UCLA defeated the Anteaters, 14-8, March 11.

Stanford was seeded first and will open the tournament May 6 against the winner of the May 4 play-in game between Wagner and Salem.

The semifinals will be played May 7 and the championship game May 8. The entire tournament will be played at Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The NCAA has been conducting a women's water polo national championship annually since 2001, except for 2020 when it was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. UCLA, USC and Stanford are the only schools to win a national championship.

CBS News

Adaptive three-sport athlete stars at Rolling Hills Prep

Chance Quarry, who was born without a left leg, is thriving in his junior year at Rolling Hills Prep. Despite any perceived disadvantage, he's a three sport athlete playing baseball, basketball and football. CBSLA's Chris Hayre caught up with Chance, and it was clear to see how his optimism inspires those around him.
ROLLING HILLS, CA
