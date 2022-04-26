ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Political science professor gifts $100K to study abroad program

By Yetnaleci Maya Martinez
The Poly Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRenford Reese, a professor in the Department of Political Science, left his mark on the Cal Poly Pomona community by donating $100,000 to the university’s study abroad program this semester. After selling a parcel of land in Pomona to a nonprofit organization, Reese immediately made the decision to...

thepolypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Education
State
California State
Local
California Education
City
Pomona, CA
Local
California Society
Pomona, CA
Society
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Ideologies#College#Charity#Cal Poly
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nature.com

‘Collegiality’ influences researchers’ promotion prospects

A study of university review and promotion documents suggests that collaboration and teamwork are widely considered, but not consistently assessed. You have full access to this article via your institution. Universities in North America often consider how well researchers interact with each other when making decisions about who gets promoted,...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Philly

SEPTA Partners With Cabrini University Students To Provide Outreach For Community Members Experiencing Hardships

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has announced a new program to help what it calls the “vulnerable population.” SEPTA is partnering with Cabrini University Health and Exercise Science students to provide outreach for people experiencing crises. Those crises include lack of housing, mental health issues, and substance use disorders. “We will not give up trying to help those who are in need and trying to do whatever we can to address the challenges of the vulnerable population and make sure that compassionate and sensitive treatment is available to them,” SEPTA General Manager & CEO Leslie Richards said. One official says they hope the outreach program will help alleviate health and safety concerns among SEPTA ridership.
MENTAL HEALTH
The 74

Science of Learning: 6 School & Study Tricks That Will Help Teenagers Learn

This article originally appeared at GreatSchools, as part of its Transforming High School collection. Approximately 86 billion brain cells are twitching inside your teenager’s skull, communicating via 150 trillion synapses. So, what’s the excuse? Why can’t high schoolers remember the Treaty of Versailles, conjugate Spanish verbs, or decipher the periodic table? Why don’t their silly neurons learn […]
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Town Hall On Wellness, Health Disparities, and How Black People Can Live Better, Longer Lives

The latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, April 28, will feature solutions presented by leading experts in public health, fitness, and nutrition. BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, presents the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Woke MIT realizes it has to reintroduce standardized tests

We wrote last November about MIT, our alma mater, that it "has caved repeatedly to the demands of 'wokeness,' treating its students unfairly, compromising the quality of its staff, and damaging the institution and academic freedom at large." A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion had become an article of faith, with an aggressive program of minority admissions one of the commandments.
COLLEGES
World Economic Forum

This could be a simple solution to loneliness, according to scientists

If you’re feeling lonely in your free time, do something that uses your skills and concentration. Leisure activities like painting, skiing or chopping wood can engross us and put us in a state of ‘flow’. A meaningful activity that we enjoy works best, say researchers at Penn...
MENTAL HEALTH
Times of San Diego

California Eyes $632 Million Plan to Help Students Attend State Colleges Debt Free

California is on track to remove any reason for its public university students to take out student loans. Known as Middle Class Scholarship 2.0, the “debt-free” program is slated to receive its first infusion of money this summer: a cool $632 million that lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom promised in last year’s state budget that they said they’d fund this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy