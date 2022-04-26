ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people found dead in wash tunnel fire near Silverton hotel and casino

 1 day ago

Rebecca Ostrander apart of historic U.S Paralympic women's soccer team. Nearly two months after shooting,...

UPDATE: Two People Dead in Northeast Nevada Shooting

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities are investigating the shooting death of two people at a home in Spring Creek, Nevada Tuesday afternoon. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at just before 5 p.m. to the 700 Block of Spring Creek Parkway following a 911 call for a domestic dispute where a gun was fired. Two children had ran to a nearby house and reported their mother had been shot to 911 dispatch. When officers arrived at the home they found a woman dead, identified as 44-year-old Casandra Banuelos, on the kitchen floor. Deputies attempted life-saving measures. The Elko County Sheriff's Office said 53-year-old Ruben Banuelos was found lying next to the woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and still breathing. Ruben was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two children have been placed in the protective care of extended family. The sheriff's office said it is trying to determine a motive.
Cellphone tower collapses near Tropicana and Nellis

Two people found dead in wash tunnel fire near Silverton hotel and casino. Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire near I-15 and Blue Diamond Monday afternoon that left two people dead. Las Vegas woman makes first U.S. Paralympic women's soccer team. Updated: 8 hours ago. Rebecca Ostrander apart...
Tunnel fire near I-15, Blue Diamond leaves 2 dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire near I-15 and Blue Diamond Monday afternoon that left two people dead. Traffic cameras showed black smoke and emergency vehicles staged near the entrance of the Bass Pro Shops near the Silverton Hotel and Casino located behind the 8200 Dean Martin Drive.
Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
