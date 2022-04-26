ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Collins College ranks in top 10 of global hospitality programs

By Yetnaleci Maya Martinez
The Poly Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Poly Pomona’s Collins College of Hospitality Management was named one of the top 10 best schools for hospitality and hotel management in the world for 2022 by CEOWORLD Magazine, in their rankings released last month. Despite the big hit that the hospitality and hotel management industry took...

