STM baseball team knocks off Lead-Deadwood

CRETE — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won seven events at the annual Jim Dutcher Memorial Thursday through Saturday in Crete. Leading the way was Kearney senior Anna Squiers who won the discus with a season-best toss of 156 feet, 9 inches. The throw moved her into the top 12 and is just off her career-best throw (157-4).

CRETE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO