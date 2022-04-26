Amazing, but unrealistic PFN draft just now

Despite having to replace three likely first-round picks on the defensive line, the spring game showed there is still plenty of talent in this room. Logue and Carter should be seen as locks given their prior standing and play. Ingram-Dawkins wowed on G-Day and could play his way into the starting rotation. Walthour did not play due to a knee injury, but Kirby Smart has said he should be good to go for the summer.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO