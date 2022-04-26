ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing, but unrealistic PFN draft just now

By TheBEAST82
bleedinggreennation.com
 1 day ago

Before you say it, I know, this is not realistic. But had to put it...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

AL.com

Alabama set to equal first-round record on Thursday

SEC Football by the Numbers is looking at the 2022 NFL Draft in four parts. Today’s initial installment examines the first round. On Tuesday, it’ll be a breakdown by positions. On Wednesday, NFL teams will be the focus. And on Thursday, some stats and streaks about the conference and the draft lead into this year’s first round of picks that night.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman gives Georgia WR George Pickens his endorsement

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman joined a special NFL-hosted Twitter space on Monday night with former UGA teammates Sony Michel (Rams) and Roquan Smith (Bears). Speaking with NFL Network hosts Rhett Lewis and Kimmi Chex, the trio of former UGA stars provided some insight on their own NFL draft experiences. They also spoke about the upcoming draft class, which is filled with star players from Georgia’s national championship team. After going through some of the top draft-eligible defensive talents for the Bulldogs with Smith, Hardman interjected with some thoughts on Georgia WR George Pickens.
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
On3.com

Georgia NFL Draft predictions and trivia: Dawg Walk Talk Podcast

Georgia NFL Draft coverage is red-hot heading into the Dawgs’ historic weekend. DawgsHQ joined the noise – respectfully – with this week’s Dawg Walk Talk Podcast. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m excited for this NFL Draft. The first couple rounds usually...
WGAU

Updating Georgia football 2022 defensive depth chart following spring practice

Despite having to replace three likely first-round picks on the defensive line, the spring game showed there is still plenty of talent in this room. Logue and Carter should be seen as locks given their prior standing and play. Ingram-Dawkins wowed on G-Day and could play his way into the starting rotation. Walthour did not play due to a knee injury, but Kirby Smart has said he should be good to go for the summer.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama redshirt freshman Kaine Williams has opted to enter the transfer portal. Williams was considered the top defensive back in the state of Louisiana in the class of 2021. Williams appeared in one game as a freshman in 2021 on special teams against...
