Amazing, but unrealistic PFN draft just now

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman joined a special NFL-hosted Twitter space on Monday night with former UGA teammates Sony Michel (Rams) and Roquan Smith (Bears). Speaking with NFL Network hosts Rhett Lewis and Kimmi Chex, the trio of former UGA stars provided some insight on their own NFL draft experiences. They also spoke about the upcoming draft class, which is filled with star players from Georgia’s national championship team. After going through some of the top draft-eligible defensive talents for the Bulldogs with Smith, Hardman interjected with some thoughts on Georgia WR George Pickens.
