Fairmont, MN

Local club encourages No Mow May

Sentinel
 1 day ago

FAIRMONT– April showers are bringing more than flowers, but also green grass that is finally starting to grow. While it may be tempting to get out and mow on a nice day, the City of Lakes Garden Club is encouraging people to take part in “No Mow...

