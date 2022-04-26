ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We have leaders who resist indoctrination

 1 day ago

I wholeheartedly agree with the overarching message from Mrs. Thom’s previous letter; indoctrination is indeed quite scary and dangerous! Take for example the deliberate misinformation being spread regarding CRT by the American Experiment, one of the leaders in indoctrinating well intentioned individuals into...

Fox News

America's parents just want our culture back

Across the country we’re seeing a movement to reclaim our culture take hold. This uprising is provoked by the far left’s egregious overreach into our everyday lives. Regardless of political affiliation, it’s several bridges too far for most Americans who just want government to mind their own business so they can raise their kids and live their lives.
Fox News

Randi Weingarten says Republicans 'just don't want public schools' in debate over education

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten said that Republicans "just don't want public schools" during a debate over education Saturday on MSNBC. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin opened the conversation by suggesting Republicans are hoping to install speech codes in public schools and "ransack" local libraries, and use the power of the state "to punish any individual or private business that expresses opposition to parts one and two." Progressive critics have lashed out at Republicans for targeting some controversial books dealing with race and gender.
Real Health

Segregated Schools Harm Black Children’s Health

Black children are more likely to experience behavioral problems and consume alcohol when they attend racially segregated schools, according to a new University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) study published in Pediatrics. Black girls attending segregated schools were more likely to drink alcohol compared with Black boys attending such...
Tampa Bay Times

Teach your kids to think critically | Letters

There is so much worry about perceived indoctrination of our kids by agenda-laden teachers, math books, CNN, etc. The solution is easy: teaching your kids to think critically serves them well. We always encouraged our kids to think critically, question everything and see if any idea seems reasonable. Rather than trying to shield kids from subjects such as slavery (and societies’ role in its historical effects even today) or any one of a dozen ideas, I encourage parents to have their kids seek out information from many sources. Our kids should learn about capitalism, socialism, Marxism, comparative religions, slavery and feminist issues, to name just a few. Teach them how to analyze what they are learning and form their own opinions. Those lessons will last a lifetime so they may analyze when something doesn’t pass the “sniff test.”
The 74

Focus on Fixing Schools, Not Culture Wars, in the Next Election

Today’s political debate about the fundamental value of public education is unlike anything our country has seen. Across party lines, schools and school boards have become political front-page news. The culture wars have infiltrated America’s classrooms. There is no doubt that the politics being forced into our public education system will be front and center […]
Deseret News

Are school prayer rules about to change?

The Supreme Court on Monday considered the free speech and religious freedom rights of teachers, coaches and students while hearing a case that could rewrite the rules for prayer in public schools. During nearly two hours of arguments, the justices debated at what point a private act of faith becomes...
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Letter: Stop the erosion of our democracy

I write fewer letters to the editor now because I don’t wish to add to the coarseness and divisiveness of what purports to be public discourse these days. Such rhetoric threatens our democratic republic. The First Amendment guarantees us free speech, but democracies require also a social consensus, a set of common values upon which the vast majority of citizens agree. It is the glue which binds us together despite our differing opinions on specific issues . . . and it is eroding.
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
