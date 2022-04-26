ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Helping Mum canvass for Labour in the 80s, I think I actually turned people Tory | Zoe Williams

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1Rqa_0fKCtuXz00
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband canvasses in Sheffield for the May local elections. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

With the local elections looming, there’s a ward in the borough next to mine that is apparently Labour’s No 1 target. “Win this ward,” said a text-plea for canvassers, “and we see the 50-year rule of the Tories next door end.” Obviously, I’d have signed up straight away, except that ward is the borough I grew up in, and I feel moderately confident that I and my ilk made it even more Tory by canvassing there in the first place.

In the 80s, I used to go door to door with my mother. I honestly don’t know if anyone undecided has ever, genuinely, had their mind changed by a party member arriving with a rosette, but I can say with moderate certainty that there is nothing more annoying than being canvassed by a kid from the opposite side, even one accompanied by an adult. Torn between wanting to be rude, and not wanting to be seen as the kind of person who would be rude to a child, Conservative voters would wave us off through a door opened no more than an inch, saying: “True blue, I’m afraid.” Granted, I have no data on this, but the vibe was very much: “You’ve made me 10 times more Conservative than I was five minutes ago.”

For a brief period just before 1997, there was an air of inevitability around a Labour victory, and then canvassing was more like being an employee from the council, standing in a shopping centre with a questionnaire of the bleeding obvious: “Would you like better air quality, or worse?”; “Do you think the future should be brighter, or less bright?” Still, in this pocket of south London, the Conservatives held the council.

Related: Local elections 2022: a visual guide on what to expect in England, Scotland and Wales

There followed a few years when people just wouldn’t answer the door, the citizenry having finally woken up to the fact that, if you aren’t expecting anyone, it’s either going to be a canvasser or someone selling you a cleaning product. Now, of course, everyone answers because they are waiting for an Amazon package, so their first experience of the political interaction is disappointment that you’re not the speciality lightbulb they have been waiting for.

The main purpose of talking to people on the doorstep, now, is for canvassers to be able to parlay what they heard into a point that begins: “What I’m hearing on the doorstep …”

  • Zoe Williams is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Williams
Person
Ed Miliband
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson forced to condemn Tory ‘misogyny’ over Angela Rayner Basic Instinct ‘smear’

Boris Johnson has forced to condemn “misogyny” among his own MPs, after an angry backlash against claims that Angela Rayner deliberately distracts him by uncrossing her legs in the Commons.The prime minister is embroiled in a damaging sexism row after “anonymous” Conservative MPs alleged tactics similar to Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct.Ms Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of being behind what she called the “desperate, perverted smears” which also targeted her working-class background, she protested.“It is the PM who is dragging the Conservative Party into the sewer – and the anonymous Tory...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canvassing#Labour#Tories#Conservative
The Guardian

Fines, fury and backbench panic: how political chaos followed Johnson to India

An hour or so before Boris Johnson was due to fly back to the UK from Delhi on Friday evening – after a two-day trade mission to India – some electrifying news broke on Twitter. Anushka Asthana, ITV’s deputy political editor, had tweeted that “fines are landing into people’s inboxes relating to the garden event on May 20th 2020 – the BYOB [bring your own bottle] event – that Boris Johnson did go to”.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson is 'ready to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol' as he prepares for a fresh clash with Brussels over the post-Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is getting ready for a fresh clash with Brussels as he prepares to tear up the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Sources confirmed yesterday that ministers were drawing up laws allowing them to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, which has been blamed for driving a wedge between the province and the rest of the UK.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Nationalise the railway and slash fares: Andy Burnham’s plan for transport

A standard fare of £369.40 for a 377-mile return journey from Manchester to London and back looks absurd. At almost £1 per mile (and £1.50 per minute), it seems intended to deter people from making the 126-minute rail journey on Avanti West Coast.It’s certainly working for me – and you, I imagine? Who would pay that price, given the variety of remedies such as committing to a specific train, travelling off-peak or on the slower services of London Northwestern Railway, National Express or Megabus.But the fare exists and some people will end up paying it. And that makes the mayor...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Elections 2022: Liberal Democrats ready to offer alternative

People have "had enough" of the Conservatives and Labour, according to the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader. Jane Dodds made the comments at a campaigning event in Hay-on-Wye, near the English border in Powys, as the party makes its pitch for Wales' council elections. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are fielding 284...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

From ‘Legs-it’ to ‘calm down, dear’: six times UK MPs have faced sexism

Female MPs have long endured misogyny and sexism both in the media and at the hands of fellow male politicians. The attack on Angela Rayner is just the latest. Politicians and the public roundly criticised a 2017 Daily Mail headline alongside a photo of the then prime minster, Theresa May, and the Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, sitting together during difficult talks, which read: “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!” Inside it read: “Finest weapons at their command? Those pins!” while the columnist Sarah Vine opined that Sturgeon’s legs were “altogether more flirty, tantalisingly crossed … a direct attempt at seduction”.
SOCIETY
BBC

Jamie Wallis: First trans MP says part of him died after rape

The first MP to come out as transgender has said he hopes to begin transitioning "as quickly as possible". Jamie Wallis last month tweeted that he has gender dysphoria and had been raped and blackmailed. He told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, a part of him "died" following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

10 of UK’s best active rural holidays

The Barrel Top, a shepherd’s hut in Devon, is surrounded by a flock of sheep that are now in lambing season. Guests are invited to muck in if they like. There’s plenty of nature to enjoy year-round as well, including a resident (albeit shy) otter, kingfishers, trout, mistle thrushes and wild geese, plus alpacas guarding the sheep. There are walks from the farm, and the market town of Modbury is just a mile away. You’ll be able to hear the sound of the river from the cabin, which comes equipped with a wood-burning stove while outside is a hot tub and a fire pit.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Boris Johnson threatens to privatise Passport Office

Boris Johnson has threatened to privatise the Passport Office if it does not start delivering better value for money, a source has said. During a cabinet meeting, the PM is understood to have told ministers the high cost of services was affecting families ahead of the summer holidays. Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy