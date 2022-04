A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt, and fined him $10,000 per day, for failing to comply with a subpoena requiring he turn over documents to investigators conducting a sprawling financial fraud probe for New York Attorney General Letitia James."Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day," said New York Supreme Court judge Arthur Engoron. The judge's written order will be filed tomorrow. Trump attorney Alina Habba said after the hearing that they plan to appeal."We...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO