Lloyds Banking Group warned over an “uncertain” wider UK economy due to soaring inflation as it posted a 14% drop in quarterly profits.The lending giant reported pre-tax profits of £1.6 billion for the first three months of 2022, down from £1.9 billion a year earlier, though the fall was not as bad as feared.It booked an impairment charge of £177 million as it warned that the cost-of-living crisis could affect borrower disposable income, while it also cut its outlook for the UK economy as the Ukraine war compounds inflation pressures.Today we announce our 2022 Q1 #LBGResults, showing a solid financial...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO