Tulsa, OK

Sooners Travel to Face ORU Tuesday

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Tuesday, April 26 / Tulsa, Okla. / J.L. Johnson Stadium. Game TimeOU Projected StarterORU Projected Starters. Tuesday, 6 p.m.LHP Braden CarmichaelRHP Andrew Roach. • Oklahoma (25-13) travel to Tulsa on Tuesday to face Oral Roberts (23-14) at J.L. Johnson Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m. • The Sooners won...

blackchronicle.com

News On 6

Sooners Run-Rule Jayhawks, Sweep Series

The Oklahoma baseball team put an emphatic exclamation on its series sweep of Kansas with a 24-4 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. The Sooners (25-13, 7-5 Big 12) exploded for nine runs in the second inning – all with two outs – and led 19-4 after four innings. OU registered 14 hits and drew 11 walks in the game. For the weekend, Oklahoma totaled 46 runs on 46 hits and 26 walks, outscoring the Jayhawks (16-23, 2-10 Big 12) 46 to 12.
LAWRENCE, KS
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Oral Roberts 5-1 on the road

Oklahoma (25-14, 7-5 Big 12) fell to Oral Roberts 5-1 (24-14, 8-4 Summit) in Tulsa on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s scorching-hot offense came to a screeching halt. After producing 46 runs in its most recent series against Kansas, the OU bats only produced one run on four hits and struck out 13 times.
TULSA, OK
On3.com

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele enters transfer portal

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he told On3. The 6-foot-5 guard has spent the last four years in Stillwater. “First, I would like to thank Oklahoma State for these past four years. Graduating from Oklahoma State will be one of my biggest achievements. I want to thank the staff, players, and community for everything you’ve done. After talking to my family and other people who have been with me on this journey, I’ve decided to not declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and instead enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Running my own race at my own pace is what I’ve always done, and it has gotten me exactly where God wants me to be. I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for me,” Likekele said in a statement to On3.
STILLWATER, OK
WIBW

KU men’s hoops adds Topeka to barnstorming tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recently crowned national champs will stop in Topeka Friday, April 29 as part of their barnstorming tour. KU’s celebration tour launched Saturday in Wichita. “What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” KU senior Mitch Lightfoot said. “Thank you for the...
TOPEKA, KS
KCBD

No. 9 Texas Tech baseball drops series finale to WVU

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 9 Texas Tech dropped Sunday’s series finale versus West Virginia, 15-4, at Rip Griffin Park. Despite Sunday’s loss, the Red Raiders secured the series win on Saturday and are winners of four of their first five Big 12 series this season. Sunday’s game...
LUBBOCK, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cowboys Baseball Drops Series To TCU

Oklahoma State had its Big 12 series winning streak snapped Sunday as the No. 2 Cowboys dropped a 7-6 game to 10th-ranked TCU at O'Brate Stadium. With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 27-13 and into second place in the conference standings at 10-5. TCU is now atop the league at 12-6 and owns a 27-13 overall mark.
WICHITA, KS
thedailytexan.com

Texas softball fails to overcome pitching dominance of Oklahoma State

Texas softball resumed Big 12 Conference play this weekend, facing off against No. 6 Oklahoma State in what turned out to be a three-game bust (3-2, 3-0, 2-1) for the Longhorns. Entering the series with a close finish Friday, Texas tied the game with OSU in the third inning after...
AUSTIN, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU women's golf: Sooners finish 6th at Big 12 championship; Hannah Screen ties for 8th individually

Oklahoma started its postseason this weekend by finishing sixth in the Big 12 Women’s Championship at Houston Oaks Course in Hockley, Texas. The Sooners (901) finished behind Texas (876), Oklahoma State (879), Baylor (879), Iowa State (887), and TCU (891) in the conference competition, but managed to finish ahead of Kansas (903), Texas Tech (913) and Kansas State (936).
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Jayda Coleman finds groove as Sooners' leadoff hitter; demonstrates growth in batter's box, field

Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman has found herself in OU’s leadoff spot for the Sooners’ last four games. After beginning the season at the bottom of the lineup, a recent string of success in the batter’s box has helped her rise in the order. Coleman, a native of The Colony, Texas, has reached base in eight of 14 plate appearances and scored in all four contests since taking over as the leadoff hitter.
THE COLONY, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball Falls to Texas Tech in the Series Finale, 2-0

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor softball falls to Texas Tech, 2-0, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium, but takes the series over the Red Raiders 2-1. Holding the Red Raiders scoreless through three, starting pitcher Dariana Orme struck out six and only allowed one hit to begin the game. With three strikeouts in the […]
TEXAS STATE
News On 6

Cowgirls Softball Sweeps Texas With A 2-1 Victory

The No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team capped a three-game series sweep of No. 16 Texas with a 2-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium. With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 38-7 overall and maintained their top spot in the Big 12 standings by improving to 14-1 in conference play, while Texas fell to 32-15-1 overall and 7-5 in the league.
STILLWATER, OK

