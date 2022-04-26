Sooners Travel to Face ORU Tuesday

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he told On3. The 6-foot-5 guard has spent the last four years in Stillwater. “First, I would like to thank Oklahoma State for these past four years. Graduating from Oklahoma State will be one of my biggest achievements. I want to thank the staff, players, and community for everything you’ve done. After talking to my family and other people who have been with me on this journey, I’ve decided to not declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and instead enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Running my own race at my own pace is what I’ve always done, and it has gotten me exactly where God wants me to be. I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for me,” Likekele said in a statement to On3.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO