A rural bridge in northeastern Minnesota has been closed due to the Sturgeon River rising to the bottom of the bridge deck. The impacted bridge is known as "Bridge 640," which crosses the Sturgeon River in northern St. Louis County on Murray Road, just over five miles southwest of Linden Grove. Saint Louis County Public Works expects the bridge will remain closed through the rest of the week.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO