Click here to read the full article. Cypress Hill has always been an easy group to pigeonhole. From the adenoidal whine of frontman B-Real’s voice to the group’s almost monomaniacal focus on weed-smoking, one can imagine younger listeners writing them off as a one-note act. But history has been kind to them, and a deeper look through the smoke clouds on the surface reveals much more than meets the eye. They were hip-hop’s first Latino superstars, and key architects of its West Coast sound and style. They were among the most visible advocates for cannabis legalization at a time when that...

