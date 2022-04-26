ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos Fiber Arts

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanmarcostx.gov
 1 day ago

Join this group to enjoy the fiber...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
Sturgis Journal

Ideas pour in to make Colon a destination community

Proposals centering on what it would take to make Colon a destination community were ambitious yet plentiful during a community-input session Tuesday. Ideas were across the board. Some (the need for more downtown parking, a greater variety of retail options) were repeated more than once, a few (more community-oriented wintertime activities) would require coordination and a strong team of volunteers, while others (permanent crop circles featuring a rabbit and top hat) were humorous, but facetious.
COLON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
San Marcos, TX
Entertainment
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy