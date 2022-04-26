1 Million Cups Greater SMTX

MONACO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has assembled a historic cooperative of over 70 companies to reduce carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power. The iMasons Climate Accord (ICA) was formed by leaders in the iMasons Advisory Council. The ICA includes hyperscale companies AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, which represent some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world, and over 40 colocation data center providers, product, service and investment firms that fund, build and operate the foundation and drive the supply chain.
