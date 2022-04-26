ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

1 Million Cups Greater SMTX

Join us for a free, monthly educational program designed to engage, connect,...

TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Town Hall On Wellness, Health Disparities, and How Black People Can Live Better, Longer Lives

The latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, April 28, will feature solutions presented by leading experts in public health, fitness, and nutrition. BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, presents the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE...
SOCIETY
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
Economy
Benzinga

Humble & Fume Forms Joint Venture HC Solutions With Green Acre Capital Distribution, Johnson Brothers Invest $2M

Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL has formed HC Solutions Holdings Inc., a joint venture with Green Acre Capital Distribution Corp., for the purpose of distribution of cannabis throughout the United States, initially focused on accelerating the company's expansion into cannabis distribution operations in California. Subsequent the formation of the JV, Green Acre completed a $2 million investment directly in the JV. Green Acre has funded its investment through an option agreement with Johnson Brothers, a leading wine, spirits and beer distributor in the United States.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

How To Manage Accounts Receivable Assets?

Accounts receivable is normally handled by creating an invoice and sending it to the customer by mail or electronic delivery. A receivable is money owed to the company as a result of the sale of goods or services on credit. Credit terms or payment conditions require that receivables be paid within a specified time limit. This article will explain how to manage and record accounts receivables.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WWD

Allyson Felix’s Saysh Secures Multimillion-Dollar Investment From Iris Ventures

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Saysh, the women’s lifestyle brand cofounded by Olympic track and field champion Allyson Felix, is ready to dash into new territory with millions of dollars in series A financing led by the new, specialist consumer fund Iris Ventures, with participation from Redpoint Ventures. The brand, which has been built around community and the practical needs of women, and pregnant mothers, will use the funding to scale its sneaker and footwear collections, which are made specifically for female feet, and scale its own e-commerce and wholesale distribution.More from WWDCelebrities at the White House...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Startups.com solves a major problem for entrepreneurs

The United States is home to the largest tech market in the world, with about 20 new technology companies reaching $100 million in revenue each year. It goes without saying that there's fierce competition for that revenue, which is why the startup industry has one of the highest failure rates out there.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Final week to buy 2-for-1 passes to TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Now, who’s ready to grab a pal and take advantage of our 2-for-1 pricing? Of course you are — everyone loves a good deal. But, like they say, all good things come to and end. And our 2-for-1 sale ends this week. We’re busy building out a spectacular...
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Understanding the Open Source Culture: Best Practices to Contribute Effectively

Open source has always been an amazing place to learn, collaborate, contribute and build new stuff. Here are some of the best practices that you can take up for your next contribution to an open-source project. This is all that I learned along my journey in open-source. I hope that the practices mentioned above take you closer to your next (effective) open-source contribution and help you fulfill your chance to give back to the community, one commit at a time!
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Infrastructure Masons Announces the Formation of the iMasons Climate Accord Uniting over 70 Companies on Carbon Reduction in Global Digital Infrastructure

MONACO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has assembled a historic cooperative of over 70 companies to reduce carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power. The iMasons Climate Accord (ICA) was formed by leaders in the iMasons Advisory Council. The ICA includes hyperscale companies AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, which represent some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world, and over 40 colocation data center providers, product, service and investment firms that fund, build and operate the foundation and drive the supply chain.
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

Best job search sites for tech roles: Our picks

If you've ever been on a job search site, you know they can be overwhelming. Narrowing down positions by the location, role, salary, and experience level you seek presents challenges, especially in the increasingly global work landscape. Traditional job search sites have positions for all kinds of jobs across industries,...
INTERNET
Black Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Kicks Off $30 Million Accelerator for Underrepresented Business Owners, Including Black Founders

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. has pledged over $30 million to roll out an accelerator program centered on backing such business owners to assist underrepresented founders. A cloud-computing unit of online retail giant Amazon, AWS reported making a three-year commitment to early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders tied to its new AWS Impact Accelerator.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Schulte Roth adds UK structured finance partner from Arnold & Porter

(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel said Tuesday it is expanding its finance and derivatives group in London with the addition of partner Stuart Axford from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. Axford specializes in asset-backed securitization, focusing on assets including mortgages, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs),...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

R.I.P. magical kingdom tech culture. What comes next?

For years, tech companies have delighted in parodying one another’s workplace culture in an ever-escalating rivalry of perks. What started with innocent beanbag chairs, office kegs, and foosball tables grew to include on-site Michelin-starred restaurants, laundry facilities, and a boundless cornucopia of infantilizing services designed to create a cocooned office environment employees could be lulled into literally living in.
BUSINESS

