Los Angeles, CA

Highland Park home that was safe haven for artists destroyed in fire

By Sandra Mitchell
 1 day ago

A house in Highland Park that has housed musicians and artists over the years was destroyed in a fire last Tuesday.

The home on 604 N. Avenue 54 went up in flames after a fire erupted in a nearby tree that then spread to the 120-year-old home.

Five people were inside when the fire started, but they all got out safely. They were later shocked to find out someone had torched the property on purpose.

A roommate told KTLA that a serial arsonist was arrested in connection to the fire. At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department has not released any information about the suspect in the arson.

The former residents of the home are devastated by what they lost: studio equipment, cherished instruments and collectible records. But they are grateful for the memories they shared as artists and friends living under the same roof.

“I love these people, I love this house, I’ve had amazing times here,” said John DaCosta, one of the roommates. “But it’s also a tragedy and it’s a shame.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help those who were displaced by the fire.

