Makerspace: Jewelry Club

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
It is time now to register for the Averitt Center Summer Art Camps. Many of these popular camps will fill fast. Do not procrastinate to make sure you get all the camps your children wants. Some of the summer offerings are: Encanto Dance Camp, Minecraft Camp, Painting for Gamers Camp,...
‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
Comments / 0