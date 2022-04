Jacob deGrom went for a follow-up MRI on his injured shoulder Monday, and the team provided reporters, including Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, with an update. According to the club, imaging showed “considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula.” Doctors have cleared deGrom to start “loading and strengthening” his shoulder, but he will not begin throwing. The team is likely to send deGrom for further imaging in around three weeks.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO