Boise isn’t the only locality rewriting its zoning code. In the past year, Ada County also launched an effort to rewrite its zoning laws governing what can be built where in unincorporated lands outside of city limits. The existing code had its last major update in 2000 and planning officials say it was time to make changes as Ada County continues to boom, but also to make the code more modern and easily usable by changing its format.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO