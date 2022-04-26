Man arrested after barricading inside NW Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in police custody at the hospital after he barricaded himself in a Northwest Portland apartment and threatened both police and himself, prompting the evacuation of nearby apartments Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, Portland police responded to the apartment complex is in the 1000 block of NW Naito Parkway, Portland police said. The Special Emergency Response Team was on the scene.

According to PPB, the suspect reportedly climbed from the roof of the building onto a balcony to access an apartment on the second floor.

Officials said he armed himself with knives and a hammer and started destroying the inside of the apartment — breaking windows, furniture and appliances. He proceeded to throw furniture out of the apartment.

The occupants of that complex safely got out and officers said they evacuated at least three others.

The man surrendered just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to negotiators. He was taken to the hospital with injuries he gave himself.

Officials called the scene “dynamic” and fluid.

The suspect’s name will reportedly be released after he is charged.

A refrigerator in the window of a NW Portland apartment that an armed suspect broke into on April 25, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

The damaged balcony of a NW Portland apartment that an armed suspect broke into on April 25, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).



