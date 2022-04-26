ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Mon Broadcast - Baseball - Sheehan Spanks North Haven 15-2

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday's Broadcast - Boys Baseball - Sheehan at North Haven - not one for the Classics - Sheehan won the game 15-2, scoring 10 runs in the top of the 7th inning. There were 8 pitchers used...

960weli.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Baseball Blanks Hampden Academy 11-0

The Bangor Rams shutout the Hampden Broncos 11-0 on Monday, April 25th at Hampden Academy in 5 innings (10-run rule). Bangor's pitching combined to 1-hit the Broncos. Wyatt Stevens went 4.0 strong innings for the Rams. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Kaysen Wildman had Hampden Academy's lone hit in the 2nd inning. Jonah Baudie came on in the 5th inning and struck out 2.
BANGOR, ME
Ocean City Today

Draw controls key for Wor. Prep girls’ lacrosse squad

(April 22, 2022) Tied 4-4 at halftime, the Worcester Prep girls’ lacrosse team outscored the Salisbury School Dragons, 7-1, in the second half to win Wednesday’s game, 11-5. “Draw controls. We possessed the ball more [in the second half], and our defense tightened up and didn’t give them...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WGME

College Baseball Bowdoin vs USM

GORHAM, Maine – Sophomore Dylan Miner (East Baldwin, Maine/Sacopee Valley) turned in a strong performance in his first start of 2022, and junior Arlo Pike (Buxton, Maine/Bonny Eagle) hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth as the University of Southern Maine Huskies defeated the Bowdoin College Polar Bears 7-3 in a non-conference baseball game Monday night at Ed Flaherty Field.
BOWDOIN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
North Haven, CT
North Haven, CT
Sports
New Britain Herald

Bird, Ryba to enter New Britain Sports Hall of Fame

This is the last of our multi-part series highlighting the 2022 inductees into the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame. Bird is a 1994 graduate of EC Goodwin Tech. He was a student manager for the Gladiators basketball team for three years. In 1994 he began his career as the team manager of the boys basketball team at New Britain High School under the tutelage of head coach Stan Glowiak. Over the next 30 plus years, Bird has been an integral part of athletics at NBHS. At any given event held at NBHS, whether its football, basketball, track or volleyball, he is there.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Westerly Sun

Tennis: Stonington coach George Crouse to receive Gold Key Award

STONINGTON — Longtime Stonington High tennis coach George Crouse will receive a Gold Key Award from the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance on Oct. 16 during a dinner at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington. Crouse has coached both girls and boys tennis at the school. Crouse compiled a record...
STONINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Berlin Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class

Eight individuals and two teams have joined the ranks of Berlin High School’s top athletes. The BHS Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2022 during a formal ceremony held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville Sunday. “We’re very pleased with the Class of 2022,” Chairman Bob Zipadelli...
BERLIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Titans#The Classics Sheehan#Nighthawks#Wavz#Iheartradio
The Blade

Guard Ayers commits to Bowling Green men's basketball

BOWLING GREEN — Senior guard Leon Ayers III has committed to Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Ayers played in 27 games and had 14 starts with Duquesne University in Pittsburgh last season. He averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 37.2 percent from the field. He turned in four outings of 20 or more points, including a 20-point effort in the Dukes’ game against BGSU in December.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalila Eshe named head coach

Dalila Eshe will take over as the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball team, the Athletic Department announced Monday. Eshe will replace outgoing head coach Allison Guth, who left Yale to accept a position as the head coach at Loyola University Chicago. Eshe, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Princeton, has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but has an impressive track record of success both as a player and a coach. She was a first-team All-SEC selection in her senior season at Florida in 2006 and played professionally for the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA for two years. Eshe, who was selected 25th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, also played overseas for nine years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy