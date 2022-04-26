ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IL

Winchester looking at two new businesses, including arcade

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnVp7_0fKCh5uh00
Winchester could see two new business near its downtown square, including an arcade.  (Image Source/Getty Images/Image Source)

WINCHESTER — City Council has approved the creation of new liquor licenses for two businesses that could be coming to the city.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the board approved the licenses after he cast the tie breaking vote after the board members voted 3-3 for the licenses.

"We don't have any vacant licenses, so I asked them to discuss adding more," McIntire said.

The licenses will be Class F, which means the establishments will be able to sell beer, wine and liquor, but the beverages cannot leave the premises.

McIntire said the licenses will go to two new businesses that are in the works in Winchester.

The first will go to the Puppy Pen, owned by Kayla Latham and Duane Crockett.

The Puppy  Pen will be an arcade for the youth in the community and is expected to include games like skeeball, race cars and other games in which children can earn points to go toward prizes.

"We are hoping to have something in the area for kids," Latham said. "Our main objective is to give them a safe place to play."

Latham said children will have a card on which their points are stored and would be reusable, especially if the child is saving up for a larger prize.

The building at 24 S. Main St. is being renovated and the games have been ordered.

While an arcade will be housed in the main level of the building, party spaces will be available for rent upstairs.

Latham said they are working to get the business ready, but said it will be at least 18 weeks before the arcade games will arrive after some delays.

The second business is a food place and golf simulation.

Harlan Smith said he and a few others were looking at establishing the diner at 12 E. Cross St. with a golf simulator and gaming machines.

However, Smith said it is not clear if he and his potential partners will be moving forward after two licenses were approved, because the amount of predicted revenue they'd receive to help run the business decreased.

He said it is also not clear if they'd have enough for the renovations and startup.

"We wanted it to be a place where you could bring your family," Smith said. "We didn't want it to be a typical sports bar. We wanted to offer something different with the golf simulator."

Smith said they may move forward with the business, but said it is unclear what the outcome will be.

McIntire said the creation of the licenses is not to promote alcohol, but to promote businesses.

"I'm not doing this to encourage alcohol, gaming or gambling," McIntire said. "I'm doing it to promote business growth in the community."

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards available in this city

Residents of Chicago will be able to get $15o gas cards. The cards will be distributed through a lottery system. Do married couples have more tax benefits than single people?. 50,000 cards pre-loaded with $150 will be distributed throughout Chicago using a lottery system. If you want to apply, you can register starting April 27. Read more about it here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
Winchester, IL
Government
McDonough County Voice

Historic Plymouth mansion gets restoration

“I originally bought it (the mansion) to host a reunion,” Mary Ann Kerley said, describing the reason why she purchased the large mansion at 305 East Main Street in Plymouth. What Kerley discovered when she claimed the mansion in early 2021 was not what she expected. “It was a mess,” she said. ...
PLYMOUTH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Race Cars#Alcohol#City Council
WAND TV

LaGondola officially closes east side location

(WAND)- After nearly 40 years of service to their Mt. Zion location, La Gondola announces it's east end closure. LaGondola says the closure comes after the restaurant struggled to be able to fully staff its east side location. LaGondola addressed their Mt. Zion clientele on Facebook, their full statement reads:
MOUNT ZION, IL
Herald & Review

Deal readied to dispose of bankrupt Celebration's remaining property

DECATUR — The bankruptcy trustee winding up the affairs of the insolvent Decatur Celebration is ready to do a deal to dispose of some of the event’s last remaining property. And there isn’t much left of any value, according to the latest court documents filed by trustee Jeffrey...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New 60-acre nature preserve addition unveiled

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Grand Prarie Friends added 60 acres to the Edna Edwards land and water reserve Sunday. The new land is along county road 100 north near county road 1500 east. What looks like a big cornfield now will be turned into a forest and bat preserve over the next few years. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The State Journal-Register

Green Family Stores planning new Hyundai dealership in Springfield. Here's where it will be

Green Family Stores is planning a new Hyundai dealership on Stanford Avenue, adding a new, centralized store to go along with its current facility on Dirksen Parkway. Work is planned to begin May 10 on the new 30,000-square-foot facility, which is slated to be equipped with everything needed to support new electric vehicles in the works for Hyundai in the coming years. Green chairman Todd Green said the new store is a prototype for the brand's new dealerships and will be one of five to test out its new format.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
913
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy