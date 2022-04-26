Winchester looking at two new businesses, including arcade

Winchester could see two new business near its downtown square, including an arcade. (Image Source/Getty Images/Image Source)

WINCHESTER — City Council has approved the creation of new liquor licenses for two businesses that could be coming to the city.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the board approved the licenses after he cast the tie breaking vote after the board members voted 3-3 for the licenses.

"We don't have any vacant licenses, so I asked them to discuss adding more," McIntire said.

The licenses will be Class F, which means the establishments will be able to sell beer, wine and liquor, but the beverages cannot leave the premises.

McIntire said the licenses will go to two new businesses that are in the works in Winchester.

The first will go to the Puppy Pen, owned by Kayla Latham and Duane Crockett.

The Puppy Pen will be an arcade for the youth in the community and is expected to include games like skeeball, race cars and other games in which children can earn points to go toward prizes.

"We are hoping to have something in the area for kids," Latham said. "Our main objective is to give them a safe place to play."

Latham said children will have a card on which their points are stored and would be reusable, especially if the child is saving up for a larger prize.

The building at 24 S. Main St. is being renovated and the games have been ordered.

While an arcade will be housed in the main level of the building, party spaces will be available for rent upstairs.

Latham said they are working to get the business ready, but said it will be at least 18 weeks before the arcade games will arrive after some delays.

The second business is a food place and golf simulation.

Harlan Smith said he and a few others were looking at establishing the diner at 12 E. Cross St. with a golf simulator and gaming machines.

However, Smith said it is not clear if he and his potential partners will be moving forward after two licenses were approved, because the amount of predicted revenue they'd receive to help run the business decreased.

He said it is also not clear if they'd have enough for the renovations and startup.

"We wanted it to be a place where you could bring your family," Smith said. "We didn't want it to be a typical sports bar. We wanted to offer something different with the golf simulator."

Smith said they may move forward with the business, but said it is unclear what the outcome will be.

McIntire said the creation of the licenses is not to promote alcohol, but to promote businesses.

"I'm not doing this to encourage alcohol, gaming or gambling," McIntire said. "I'm doing it to promote business growth in the community."