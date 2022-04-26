ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Police beat for Tuesday, April 26

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojG6v_0fKCh41y00

Morgan County

Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave.

ACCIDENTS

• William C.T. Hatchel, 33, of 1648 S. Main St. was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane use and leaving the scene of an accident after the truck he was driving went off the road and became stuck in a ditch in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue.

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• Construction equipment valued at $20,000 was stolen April 10 from the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue, according to a report filed at 1:09 p.m. Monday.

• A man stole an unknown number of steaks from County Market, 1255 W. Morton Ave., about 7:56 p.m. Sunday by hiding them in his clothing.

• A woman took about $1,400 worth of merchandise from CVS Pharmacy, 936 S. Main St., about 2 p.m. Sunday without paying.

• A mailbox valued at $200 was stolen from the 2200 block of Mound Road, according to a report filed at 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

South Jacksonville Police

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• A lawnmower was stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of East Greenwood Avenue, according to a report filed at 9 p.m. Thursday.

• Items were taken between Nov. 1 and Sunday from a shed in the 200 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a report filed at 1:41 p.m. Sunday.

• A license plate was stolen from a car in the 2400 block of Holiday Lane, according to a report filed at 5:13 p.m. Sunday.

Pike County

Sheriff

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Ashley R. Fulmer, 26, of Barry was booked into Pike County Jail at 7:24 p.m. April 19 on a petition to revoke.

• Russell C. Coats, 55, of Blandville was booked into Pike County Jail at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on a domestic battery charge.

• Angela M. Reveal, 34, of Griggsville was booked into Pike County Jail at 9:01 p.m. April 18 on a Pike County warrant accusing her of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis by a passenger, and bad checks.

• Christopher S. Bushey, 30, of Griggsville was booked into Pike County Jail at  3:18 p.m. Friday on a domestic battery charge.

Pittsfield Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Christopher D. Edwards, 40, of Pittsfield was booked into Pike County Jail at 2:46 p.m. April 18 on charges of criminal damage to property, obstructing justice, theft and burglary.

• James R. Merryman, 55, of Pittsfield was booked into Pike County Jail at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

• Ashley E. Niffen, 36, of Pittsfield was booked into Pike County Jail at 5:09 p.m. Thursday on a theft charge and on a petition to revoke.

Compiled by David C.L. Bauer

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, IL
State
Michigan State
City
Jacksonville, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Barry, IL
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two officers bitten in struggle with suspect

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers. The charges allege […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Michigan Ave#Pennsylvania Avenue#Thefts#Domestic Violence#County Market#Cvs Pharmacy
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Meth-related charges filed Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine- and drug-related charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Charles D. Spenner, 47, of the 800 block of Summerfield Road, St. Jacob, was charged April 21 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
L'Observateur

TPSO makes arrest following drug complaint

On April 20, 2022, TPSO Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a South Baptist Road apartment complex after receiving several complaints of potential drug activity. Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills. While conducting the surveillance, agents observed a female identified as Natalie Marie Reese arrive and enter the apartment. Reese was also being sought by law enforcement due to a failure to appear warrant. As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident. A subsequent search of the residence left Agents in complete shock…..
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
WAND TV

Mattoon woman arrested for aggravated battery to a peace officer

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -Police arrest a Mattoon woman after she kicked an officer while trying to escape from handcuffs, per officials. According to Mattoon Police, Britney J. York 26, of Mattoon, was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say the arrest occurred on April...
MATTOON, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
913
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy