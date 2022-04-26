Police beat for Tuesday, April 26

Morgan County

Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave.

ACCIDENTS

• William C.T. Hatchel, 33, of 1648 S. Main St. was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane use and leaving the scene of an accident after the truck he was driving went off the road and became stuck in a ditch in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue.

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• Construction equipment valued at $20,000 was stolen April 10 from the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue, according to a report filed at 1:09 p.m. Monday.

• A man stole an unknown number of steaks from County Market, 1255 W. Morton Ave., about 7:56 p.m. Sunday by hiding them in his clothing.

• A woman took about $1,400 worth of merchandise from CVS Pharmacy, 936 S. Main St., about 2 p.m. Sunday without paying.

• A mailbox valued at $200 was stolen from the 2200 block of Mound Road, according to a report filed at 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

South Jacksonville Police

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• A lawnmower was stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of East Greenwood Avenue, according to a report filed at 9 p.m. Thursday.

• Items were taken between Nov. 1 and Sunday from a shed in the 200 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a report filed at 1:41 p.m. Sunday.

• A license plate was stolen from a car in the 2400 block of Holiday Lane, according to a report filed at 5:13 p.m. Sunday.

Pike County

Sheriff

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Ashley R. Fulmer, 26, of Barry was booked into Pike County Jail at 7:24 p.m. April 19 on a petition to revoke.

• Russell C. Coats, 55, of Blandville was booked into Pike County Jail at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on a domestic battery charge.

• Angela M. Reveal, 34, of Griggsville was booked into Pike County Jail at 9:01 p.m. April 18 on a Pike County warrant accusing her of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis by a passenger, and bad checks.

• Christopher S. Bushey, 30, of Griggsville was booked into Pike County Jail at 3:18 p.m. Friday on a domestic battery charge.

Pittsfield Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Christopher D. Edwards, 40, of Pittsfield was booked into Pike County Jail at 2:46 p.m. April 18 on charges of criminal damage to property, obstructing justice, theft and burglary.

• James R. Merryman, 55, of Pittsfield was booked into Pike County Jail at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

• Ashley E. Niffen, 36, of Pittsfield was booked into Pike County Jail at 5:09 p.m. Thursday on a theft charge and on a petition to revoke.