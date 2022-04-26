ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musicians to duel on the piano to benefit group

By Ben Singson
 1 day ago
Two pianists will "clash" Sunday on behalf of a senior chaplaincy organization. (Andy Catlin/EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)

Two pianists will "clash" Sunday on behalf of a senior chaplaincy organization.

Springfield musicians Mark Gifford and Damien Kaplan are coming together for the Dueling Pianos Benefit Concert at 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 359 W. College Ave.

The concert is benefiting Jacksonville Area Senior Chaplaincy Care, which provides religious services to those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Donations will be accepted.

Photo: Marking milestone

Children, parents and teachers celebrate Thursday during an open house for the Jacksonville School District's Early Years Program at 516 Jordan St. The gathering was to celebrate the program's 35th anniversary, with a spirit week planned for next week. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
