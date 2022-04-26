Musicians to duel on the piano to benefit group

Two pianists will "clash" Sunday on behalf of a senior chaplaincy organization. (Andy Catlin/EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)

Two pianists will "clash" Sunday on behalf of a senior chaplaincy organization.

Springfield musicians Mark Gifford and Damien Kaplan are coming together for the Dueling Pianos Benefit Concert at 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 359 W. College Ave.

The concert is benefiting Jacksonville Area Senior Chaplaincy Care, which provides religious services to those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Donations will be accepted.