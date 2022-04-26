ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ApeCoin Surges 200% In A Month: Key Metrics Suggest This Is Coming Next

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
ApeCoin APE/USD, the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, rallied to an all-time high of $19.46 on Monday. What Happened: APE rallied 200% from its all-time low of $6.21 on March 17. The coin rose by 20% over the last 24 hours, extending a week-long rally where...

