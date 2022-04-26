ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China Shenhuo to raise aluminium output in Yunnan as power curbs ease

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power Co Ltd will start producing aluminium using its entire capacity of 900,000 tonnes in China’s southwestern province of Yunnan by the end of April following improving power supply, the company said.

The company moved more than half of its 1.7 million tonnes of aluminium capacity to Yunnan to take advantage of abundant hydropower resources, a cleaner power source than coal.

However, a power crunch in 2021 delayed Shenhuo from launching its planned capacity and forced the company to cut its capacity utilisation rates to 41.67% last year, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The local power grid in Yunnan has gradually restored power supply to aluminium smelters following higher rainfall in the province this year, according to Shenhuo.

The company has restarted previously halted output, and started the 150,000 tonnes production capacity, for which construction was completed but not brought online, according to the filing.

Shenhuo’s net profit in the first quarter more than tripled to 1.95 billion yuan ($298.49 million). ($1 = 6.5328 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

