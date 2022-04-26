ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Jersey Shore softball loses on the road to Lewisburg

Lockhaven Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s softball team didn’t need to make any hits to put enough in the bank on Monday. Fueled by three walks in a bases-loaded situation during the first inning, the Green Dragons soared to a 6-1 win over Jersey Shore at the Pawling Athletic...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lockhaven Express

Local roundup: Jersey Shore tennis downs Danville

Jackson Stemler and Eli Bower both won their respective singles matches Monday night as Jersey Shore defeated Danville, 3-2, in tennis. Outside of Stemler and Bower, Connor Cornelius/ Matt Fravel won in Doubles No. 1. Central Mountain blanked Shikellamy, 5-0, Monday night in tennis. David Lindsay, Ethan Hall and Asher...
DANVILLE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local roundup: LHU baseball falls in road contest at Slippery Rock

The Lock Haven University baseball team (9-26) was topped by Slippery Rock University (28-9), 17-9 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East-West crossover matchup on Tuesday afternoon.The Rock, who were receiving votes in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association (NCBWA) poll, got the action started in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of home runs to take a 3-0 lead.Slippery Rock added six more in the third inning and two in the fourth on their way to and 11-0 lead.LHU got on the board in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning as Justin Lichtenwalner (Lancaster, Pa./Hempfield), Andrew Ramirez (Lewisburg, Pa./Lewisburg) and Zach Kaatz (Stafford, Va./Mountain View) each notched an RBI and a Slippery Rock balk brought home another.The Rock responded with three runs in both the sixth and seventh inning to pull ahead 17-5, and despite a four-run ninth inning from LHU brought home a commanding 17-9 win.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Heverly tosses no-hitter as BEA defeats Clearfield

WINGATE – The Clearfield lineup had 26 chances to muster one hit off Bald Eagle Area pitcher McGwire Heverly during Monday’s game. The Bison couldn’t do it as the senior hurler tossed a no-hitter behind 13 strikeouts during BEA’s, 6-0, victory. “When a pitcher gives you...
CLEARFIELD, PA
Sentinel

Mifflin County nips State College in extra innings

STATE COLLEGE — Mifflin County scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to earn a 4-2 Mid-Penn Conference baseball win over rival State College. The Huskies scored two runs in the top of the first before the Little Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, PA
Sports
City
Jersey Shore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
Jersey Shore, PA
Sports
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Falcons top Bison in softball

Central junior Trynda Mantz threw a complete game two-hitter to lead the Falcons to an 11-1 softball non-district home victory over Buffalo Gap on Monday. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule. Mantz struck out nine with one walk. The Falcons pounded out 14 hits.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Fisher strikes out 23, but Lady Falcons fall in 10th

GREENEVILLE — Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher had an incredible game on Sunday, but the outcome wasn’t nearly as good. The freshman hurler struck out 23 of the 30 batters she faced, but the Lady Falcons came up on the short end of a 1-0, 10-inning decision against Morristown West in the Tiny Day Classic softball tournament.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Sentinel

Huskies rally falls inches short

STATE COLLEGE — A loss by just a simple touch of a glove. The Mifflin County softball team had runners on second and third as Arika Henry came to bat with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Henry smashed a comebacker that was slowed as State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road
Sentinel

Juniata falls to Halifax in extras

MIFFLINTOWN — Juniata lost a heartbreaker Saturday, as Halifax scored twice in the eighth inning to hand the Indians a 7-5 loss in Tri-Valley League baseball. Juniata, which trailed through the game, especially after the Wildcats put three across the plate in the third, scored a pair in the seventh to tie it and force extra innings.
HALIFAX, PA
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Indians salvage W in series finale

FALLON — After being shut down in the first-two games of its weekend series on the road in Fallon, the Elko softball salvaged a win in the series finale. On Friday afternoon, the Lady Indians — despite a nice defensive effort — dropped the series opener 4-2.
FALLON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun County Journal

Wild Ones – Pleasant Valley and Piedmont

Pleasant Valley wins 20-19 hitfest over Alexandria; Piedmont beats White Plains in extra innings. Macey Roper singled home Rylee Haynes with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Pleasant Valley a 20-19 victory over Alexandria in one of the wildest softball games in the county this season.
PIEDMONT, AL
Lockhaven Express

Anthony Macri claims four wins in just five nights

The Central PA sprint cars had six shows in five nights for the week. Anthony Macri took wins at Bridgeport, N.J, on Wednesday, Bloomsburg All Stars on Thursday, Port Royal All Stars on Saturday and the weekend closer at Selinsgrove on Sunday. Macri ran his win total for the year up to eight.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Sentinel

Marks wins Tommy Classic over All Stars

MECHANICSBURG — Brent Marks dominated the Tommy Classic for the sprint cars Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. He earned $6,000 for the victory against the All Star Circuit of Champions. It was his third overall win of the season — first at Williams Grove — and the 13th of his career at the Grove.
MECHANICSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy