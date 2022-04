Marc Skinner’s Manchester United failed to come closer to qualifying for the top three, as they were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa on Sunday evening. With three games to go, United had a chance to go three points clear of rivals Man City at third as the Citizens had grabbed a convincing 4-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend. With games against West Ham and Chelsea coming up, the task of qualifying for the top three just got a bit stiffer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO