ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

New bill urges to improve air quality in San Joaquin Valley

By Taylor Levesque, 23ABC, Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhG0b_0fKCfe1p00

The decades long fight to improve air quality in the Central Valley continued in the state capital as lawmakers and environmental justice advocates, urged the passage of a new bill aimed to cleaning up the air in the San Joaquin Valley, a place where air quality has been deemed the most dangerous in the country.

Assembly Bill 20-50 which addresses the urgent need to improve air quality in the eight counties that make up the San Joaquin Valley.

Including in Kern County, which passed the State Assembly this afternoon.

Environmental justice advocates are calling the decline of air quality a public health crisis as asthma cases, chronic lung conditions and other health issues rise among residents.

“My wife has asthma; my kids are developing asthma.” Stockton resident Matt Holmes said air pollution is affecting his community.

“Everyone in my community thinks it’s normal to have asthma.”

But Doctor Catherine Garoupa White said it’s not normal, and there are thousands of people of all ages in the San Joaquin Valley experiencing health problems.

“Air pollution contributes to many negative health impacts, economic impacts and erodes quality of life in the San Joaquin Valley. Roughly one in five children in the valley have asthma. More people in our region die each year from fine particle pollution than car accidents.”

Focused on improving air quality Fresno Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula presented Assembly Bill 25-50 Monday, that increases the effort to improve the air quality in the San Joaquin Valley.

“It is a fact that Fresno County has the worst air for particle pollution in the United States, according to the American Lung Association, and Kern County ranks second.”

“The health and safety of valley residents cannot wait any longer.”

According to Assembly Bill 2550, the California Air Resources Board are required to give more guidance and support to the San Joaquin Valley Air District and consult with community-based organizations in disadvantaged communities to improve air quality and the quality of life and to ensure air quality standards are met.

“Given the districts long history of favoring industry at the expense of public health we continue to blow through deadlines to meet standards that are so old it can no longer be considered health protective. The San Joaquin Valley has not met the 1979 ozone standard or the 1997 standard for fine particles.”

But Tom Jordan, with Valley Air District, opposed the idea and said the district’s current partnership with the California Air Resources Board has been able to meet some standards but doesn’t think this bill would help them go beyond that.

“At this stage, stationary sources makeup about 15% of the oxygen oxide emissions and mobile sources are about 85% of our issue. The bill does not provide any additional resources to address mobile source emissions which are the single largest contributor to the state’s air quality challenges.”

Although White said to reduce air pollution something needs to change: “California Air Resources Board is well positioned to assist with additional enforcement, measures and strategies needed to meet clean air goals in the valley.”

Existing law designates local air districts with primary responsibility to control air pollution from sources like factories, refineries and power plants.

It requires the State Air Resources Board to coordinate air pollution, control activities to make sure the entire state is in compliance with state standards, but Arambula said the quality of air in the San Joaquin Valley has worsened.

Assembly Bill 25-50 will hold state and local more agencies accountable in monitoring air quality in the San Joaquin Valley.

Comments / 2

dude
1d ago

Start by cleaning up the air in the Bay Area. That’s where a lot of the valley’s bad air drifts in (is blown in) from.

Reply
3
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

US Secretary of Energy and Congressman Raul Ruiz listen to concerns from Salton Sea community members

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D (CA-36) was joined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm for a visit to the Salton Sea Wednesday morning. Together, Dr. Ruiz and Secretary Granholm lead a listening session with local community members and leaders to hear their firsthand experiences with public health and the environmental impacts of the Salton The post US Secretary of Energy and Congressman Raul Ruiz listen to concerns from Salton Sea community members appeared first on KESQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission on Monday recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million gallon-a-day facility Huntington Beach. The project is up for discussion before the panel on May 12. The proposal comes as California faces prolonged drought, worsened by climate change, with its nearly 40 million residents heeding repeated calls in recent years to conserve water. Poseidon Water has been running a similar desalination plant in nearby Carlsbad, in San Diego County, since 2015.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Arambula
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#San Joaquin Valley#Clean Air#The State Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy