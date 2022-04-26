ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eventful season comes to end

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Irving ended with 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

YouTuber Exposes Kyrie Irving, Shows How He Hurt The Brooklyn Nets: "Kyrie Irving Staying And Watching Kevin Durant, He Was In Vacation Mode."

Thanks to his amazing performances throughout his career when it has mattered, especially during the NBA Finals in 2016, Kyrie Irving has earned himself a reputation of being a clutch playoff performer. That has taken a huge hit this season, with Irving being mostly ineffective as the Boston Celtics dismantled the Brooklyn Nets with extreme efficiency and bounced them from the playoffs in just 4 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
NESN

NBA Scout Reveals Eye-Opening Detail About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

Everyone knows Jayson Tatum is an incredibly gifted scorer, but the star forward showed during the Boston Celtics’ first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets that he’s fully capable of being a dominant two-way force. Tatum was, and is, a key component of Boston’s smothering defense, which shut down...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum breaks his own Celtics record in sweep vs. Nets

Two years after setting a playoff scoring record for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has raised the bar yet again. In sweeping away the Brooklyn Nets, Boston's superstar forward tallied 118 points over four games -- despite fouling out in the fourth quarter of Game 4. The scoring total was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to play in Game 1

Brown is experiencing left hamstring tightness but is expected to play in Game 1 against the Bucks on Sunday. Coach Ime Udoka said Thursday that Brown's injury could impact him throughout the team's second-round series against Milwaukee, but he's expected to play through the issue. Brown was productive during the Celtics' first-round series against Brooklyn, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 38.8 minutes per game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Starting season finale

Kallgren will guard the home goal during Friday's regular-season finale against the Bruins, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports. Kallgren was solid in his last start Sunday against the Capitals, turning aside 34 of 37 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to secure his eighth win of the season in a home matchup with a Boston team that's 25-12-3 on the road this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Sitting out season finale

Campbell (rest) will not suit up Friday against visiting Boston, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Several Maple Leafs will sit out Friday in advance of the playoffs, including Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Campbell wraps up his 2021-22 campaign having posted a career-best 31 wins and five shutouts in 49 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Marco Scandella: Won't play season finale Friday

Scandella (lower body) will not play Friday against Vegas, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Scandella will likely be fine for the start of the playoffs next week, though a firm timetable for return has yet to be established. The 32-year-old finishes his campaign with 14 points in 70 games. He also posted a plus-17 rating and 106 hits -- both of which are career highs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce, Kyle Kuzma, NBA world react to Celtics’ sweep of Nets

The Boston Celtics completed the only sweep of the 2022 playoffs first round after taking down the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Monday. Kevin Durant and co. tried hard to extend the series, and at one point in the fourth quarter, it looked like they were coming back. Unfortunately, they just didn’t have enough to beat Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Beantown squad.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Lonzo Ball: Still experiencing knee pain

Ball said Thursday that he's still experiencing pain in his left knee, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Ball sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee in mid-January and missed the second half of the season due to the issue. He experienced a setback in his recovery process in March before he was officially ruled out for the season, and he said Thursday that he's now at a standstill in his rehab. The 24-year-old will visit with a specialist next week now that the Bulls' season has concluded, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to miss at least a portion of the offseason program since he's still dealing with pain.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy