Prior to first pitch of the Dodgers-Padres Sunday matinee, veteran pitcher David Price was placed on the injured list. At the time, the team did not announce an official reason for the designation. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Price, who is vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID-19. MLB.com’s Juan Toribio was one of the first to report the news.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO