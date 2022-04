It seemed fitting that the largest crowd ever was on hand Saturday night to witness the induction of eight Aggie greats into the Utah State University Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2021 and 2022 classes were combined together because of delays related to the pandemic. Plus, the 18th and 19th classes to be inducted took place in the spacious Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus. Fans turned out and were a bit boisterous at times.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO