Brian Crosby, head coach for C.M. Russell's girls' basketball team the past nine seasons, has tendered his resignation, according to a press release issued by Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg.

Crosby's teams have reached the Class AA state tournament five times during his tenure, most recently this past campaign where the Lady Rustlers were eliminated in two games. The Rustlers finished 9-9 during the regular season and 8-6 in Eastern AA play. They qualified as the No. 4 seed to the state tourney after a thrilling four-overtime loss to Billings Senior in the Eastern Division consolation game.

The Rustlers also went "two and a barbecue" in 2015 and 2018.

His 2017 squad lost in the semifinals to Missoula Sentinel before getting eliminated Saturday morning by Senior, and would have met Sentinel in the Saturday morning game in Bozeman in 2020, but MHSA officials canceled the remainder of the tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Brian has served various coaching roles within Great Falls Public Schools for 17 years," Henneberg said in the press release. "GFPS and C.M. Russell High School appreciates Brian’s efforts over the past 9 years and recognize his contributions to the program as well as the entire athletic department at CMR.

"The head Girls Basketball position at CMR will be advertised beginning the week of April 25 and close on Friday, May 13 in hopes of making a recommendation for hire in late May. Interested parties can visit gfps.k12.mt.us for further details. Applications will be submitted via the GFPS website."

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: PREP BASKETBALL: Crosby steps down as CMR girls' mentor