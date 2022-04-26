Cubs: Hoerner Hits, Hendricks Bounces Back, Rivas on the Rise

Walking and pitching Baseball often feels like a game of “when it rains, it pours.” For much of this season, there was a lot of raining for the Kansas City Royals—the starting pitching and offense was firmly on the strugglebus. But, as things often do, corrections can happen fast, too. Tonight’s Royals game wasn’t perfect, but it was pretty darn good, and the Royals came away with a 6-0 win against the Chicago White Sox in their first road victory of the year. The “when it rains, it pours” addage sometimes applies to writing recaps, too—there’s usually one or two main stories in a game, performances or fulcrum innings within the game that tip the scales. Tonight’s game was that way, and I’ll take a little bit of an alternative approach to the recap: with a look at the core stories of the game. Kansas City scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning off Dallas Keuchel and four in the sixth inning off of Kyle Crick and Reynaldo Lopez, with Carlos Santana finally opening it up again with a.

