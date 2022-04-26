ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Former racetrack manager sentenced for wire fraud

By Derrick Perkins. Hagadone News Network
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 1 day ago

The owner of a Flathead County construction company who took customers’ money and spent it on personal expenses, including leasing a racetrack and buying car racing trophies, was sentenced to 70 months behind bars in federal court Tuesday.

Craig Mark Draper, 55, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud after striking a deal with prosecutors. He initially faced 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

As part of the sentence, Draper must pay $543,859 in restitution. He will spend three years on supervised release following his prison stint.

Prosecutors said Draper moved to the Flathead Valley in 2017, launching a company he called ADI Builders. He bid on a variety of projects, including pole barns, shops and home remodels. During construction, he invoiced customers for specific goods, but failed to deliver, court documents said.

In one case, prosecutors said Draper invoiced a client $59,002, with $8,000 intended for siding. The customer never received the siding and eventually bought it directly from the vendor.

Meanwhile, Draper drew on the money for personal purchases, like paying for an outfitter in Utah, court documents said. He also spent $9,500 to lease the Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ racetrack between Pablo and Polson.

Eventually, Draper caught the attention of the FBI, which investigated the case, according to court documents.

Draper’s victims, who also include employees and vendors, numbered 25. Prosecutors said several “suffered significant financial hardships” owing to Draper’s scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Racicot prosecuted the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. charges Archegos owner Hwang, former CFO Halligan with fraud

April 27 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have charged Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang and the family office's former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, with racketeering and fraud, according to an indictment released on Wednesday. Prosecutors said that Hwang and Halligan "corrupted the operations and activities" of the family office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
State
Utah State
Lake County Leader

Authorities arrest 13 in Polson drug sweep

Law enforcement agencies from throughout the region converged Monday to serve warrants on three Polson homes as part of a drug investigation. The daylong operation resulted in the arrest of 13 adults, according to a Polson Police Department press release issued Tuesday morning. Police said the three houses were identified as connected in the use and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and children were living in one of the homes. At least two of the houses are in the residential area near O’Malley Park and Pomajevich Field in central Polson. “We are committed to drug endangered children, and to that end, residential...
POLSON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Racetrack#Fbi#Race Car#Adi Builders#Salish#Kootenai Tribes
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills now headed to federal court

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills has had his case moved to federal court. Aaron Wadsworth, 34, has been charged in four separate cases in the past year in Bonneville County for charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He was arrested in September by Idaho State Police after a police chase. A trooper found 370 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Essence

NY Lt. Gov. Resigns From Post After Charged With Fraud

Brian Benjamin has pleaded not guilty to five charges. New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, 45, resigned from his post after prosecutors indicted him on bribery and fraud charges. On Tuesday, Benjamin surrendered to authorities and was subsequently charged with five fraud-related counts connected to his 2021 NYC comptroller campaign,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Race Cars
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Montana Talks

Montana Man Breaks Into DEA Garage to Steal His Drugs Back

43 year-old Anthony Johnson pleaded guilty in Billings Federal District Court this week to charges of possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs. Drug Enforcement Agency personnel determined that Johnson had traveled to Colorado in March and in April. As he was returning to Montana, a Montana Highway Patrol stopped his vehicle and after a search warrant was obtained, they found 10 vacuum-sealed bricks of methamphetamine, totaling over 10 pounds of the drug, which is the equivalent of over 37,000 doses.
BILLINGS, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
97
Followers
96
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy