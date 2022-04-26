ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Ewan McGregor through the years

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Ewan McGregor through the years...

Popculture

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Are Officially Married

Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are married! Sources close to the couple said that they tied the knot in a small, private ceremony recently with no fanfare, according to a report by PEOPLE. The insider said that fans shouldn't expect any big announcements from McGregor and Winstead down the line.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Ewan McGregor returns in these exclusive images from Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Star Wars universe continues to expand on the small screen with the imminent arrival of the latest spin-off series on Disney Plus. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan McGregor reprise the role of the iconic Jedi, last seen (in live-action, at least) dropping off baby Luke Skywalker on Tatooine at the end of Revenge of the Sith.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise And Co. Open Up About Why The Return Of That Aviator Jacket Was Actually One Of Top Gun: Maverick’s ‘Biggest’ Creative Challenges

Top Gun: Maverick is shaping up to be one of the most exciting new movie releases of 2022, and the trailers alone show us that making the highly anticipated sequel was no small task. Amid production, director Joseph Kosinski had to stage some incredible aerial combat sequences, and Tom Cruise and co. went through some insane flight training. However, there’s a smaller element of the story that actually made for one of the film’s “biggest” creative challenges: Maverick’s aviator jacket. And Cruise and the film’s co-writer, Christopher McQuarrie, have explained why this was the case.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Gray Man’ Release Date & First-Look Photos: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & Ana de Armas In Russo Bros’ Netflix Spy Thriller

Click here to read the full article. As Netflix continues its push into potential franchise fare, we’re getting our first look at the Russo Brothers’ big-budget espionage thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The film based on Mark Greaney’s 10-book series will hit theaters on July 15 and start streaming on Netflix a week later. Check out the first-look photos above and below. A 007-type actioner that cost costing upward of $200 million — Netflix’s biggest-budget film ever — it stars Gosling as Court Gentry, aka the Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Lands Summer 2023 Release

Warner Bros.’ all-star Barbie — starring Margot Robbie — will drive into theaters on July 21, 2023, the studio announced at CinemaCon on Tuesday evening. Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll, topping a call sheet whose names range from Will Ferrell and Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu to Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp to Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson Electrifies CinemaCon as Warner Bros. Debuts 'Black Adam,' 'Wonka,' 'The Flash' and 'Elvis' Footage'The Batman' Sequel Set With Robert Pattinson and Director Matt ReevesTheatre Owners Chief: "We'd Love to Play More" Netflix Movies Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

DC Movie Slate on Display at CinemaCon

DC's upcoming slate of releases, including The Flash, Black Adam, and more, is on full display at CinemaCon this week, with Twitter user Dominic Hernandez sharing some early images from the event, including one of an elaborate backdrop for DC posters. Featuring the recently-updated release dates, this display likely suggests that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and League of Super-Pets are likely to be a big part of Warner's presentation at the convention. Whethere anything else will be discussed -- such as a release date and venue for Batgirl, which seems to be reliant on The Flash for its continuity -- is not yet clear.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Batman 2’ Is Happening & Robert Pattinson Is Returning — CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. No surprise here: The Batman 2 is happening with Matt Reeves returning as director and Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Boss Toby Emmerich announced today during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. ‘Barbie’ Heads To Summer 2023 – CinemaCon The news comes at a time when the movie has clocked more than $760M around the globe and a viewership of 4.1M households on HBO Max in its first week. That topped the viewership of such Warner Bros day-and-date movies last year as Suicide Squad, Dune, Wonder Woman 1984 and The...
MOVIES

