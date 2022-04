LEXINGTON – Hot, windy conditions couldn’t keep the Sidney boys track team from another solid outing at the Don Bader Invitational track and field meet in Lexington on Friday. Five of the 13 medals Sidney earned on Friday were gold including a pair from Luke Holly in the sprints. The sophomore swept the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints with classmate Isak Doty taking third in each.

LEXINGTON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO